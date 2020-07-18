823 W Hollyvale St.

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated Open-Plan House - 3 bedroom 1.75 bath house, fully renovated, great room has wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling with real wood beams, wood blinds throughout, all new tile and carpet, mirrored closet doors, bathrooms have quartz counters and new bronze fixtures, master bath has walk-in shower, kitchen has quartz counters and subway tiles, stainless dishwasher, stove, stainless range hood, custom cabinets all have slow-close drawers, herb window, laundry room, slider opens to patio and beautifully landscaped backyard, front yard is landscaped and has bricked patio area, 2-car garage plus driveway parking (street parking restricted), central air. Sorry no pets. Strictly non-smoking. Renter's insurance required. Weekly gardening service included. Close to 210, Citrus, Azusa Pacific, and Stanton Elem. $2500 plus $3000 deposit. Apply online at tlcrefs.com.

