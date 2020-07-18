All apartments in Glendora
823 W Hollyvale St.
823 W Hollyvale St
823 W Hollyvale St

823 West Hollyvale Street · No Longer Available
Location

823 West Hollyvale Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated Open-Plan House - 3 bedroom 1.75 bath house, fully renovated, great room has wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling with real wood beams, wood blinds throughout, all new tile and carpet, mirrored closet doors, bathrooms have quartz counters and new bronze fixtures, master bath has walk-in shower, kitchen has quartz counters and subway tiles, stainless dishwasher, stove, stainless range hood, custom cabinets all have slow-close drawers, herb window, laundry room, slider opens to patio and beautifully landscaped backyard, front yard is landscaped and has bricked patio area, 2-car garage plus driveway parking (street parking restricted), central air. Sorry no pets. Strictly non-smoking. Renter's insurance required. Weekly gardening service included. Close to 210, Citrus, Azusa Pacific, and Stanton Elem. $2500 plus $3000 deposit. Apply online at tlcrefs.com.
MOVEIN SPECIAL: $500 OFF 1ST MONTH PLUS HALF DEPOSIT

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4485531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 823 W Hollyvale St have any available units?
823 W Hollyvale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 823 W Hollyvale St have?
Some of 823 W Hollyvale St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 W Hollyvale St currently offering any rent specials?
823 W Hollyvale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 W Hollyvale St pet-friendly?
No, 823 W Hollyvale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 823 W Hollyvale St offer parking?
Yes, 823 W Hollyvale St offers parking.
Does 823 W Hollyvale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 W Hollyvale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 W Hollyvale St have a pool?
No, 823 W Hollyvale St does not have a pool.
Does 823 W Hollyvale St have accessible units?
No, 823 W Hollyvale St does not have accessible units.
Does 823 W Hollyvale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 W Hollyvale St has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 W Hollyvale St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 W Hollyvale St has units with air conditioning.

