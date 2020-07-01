770 Cordelia Ave

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom house in Glendora. Glendora School District, Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, Fridge included, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and sunroom. No Utilities included. It is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st, 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.