770 Cordelia Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

770 Cordelia Ave

770 Cordelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

770 Cordelia Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom house in Glendora. Glendora School District, Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, Fridge included, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and sunroom. No Utilities included. It is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st, 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Cordelia Ave have any available units?
770 Cordelia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 770 Cordelia Ave have?
Some of 770 Cordelia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Cordelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
770 Cordelia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Cordelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 770 Cordelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 770 Cordelia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 770 Cordelia Ave offers parking.
Does 770 Cordelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Cordelia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Cordelia Ave have a pool?
No, 770 Cordelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 770 Cordelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 770 Cordelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Cordelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 Cordelia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Cordelia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 770 Cordelia Ave has units with air conditioning.

