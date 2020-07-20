This is an end unit condo. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with 2 bathrooms and a half bath downstairs. The kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage space. Comes with an attached one car garage, one detached garage and unassigned parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 750 Claraday Street have any available units?
750 Claraday Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 750 Claraday Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 Claraday Street is not currently offering any rent specials.