Glendora, CA
750 Claraday Street
750 Claraday Street

Location

750 Claraday Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an end unit condo. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with 2 bathrooms and a half bath downstairs. The kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage space. Comes with an attached one car garage, one detached garage and unassigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Claraday Street have any available units?
750 Claraday Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 750 Claraday Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 Claraday Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Claraday Street pet-friendly?
No, 750 Claraday Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 750 Claraday Street offer parking?
Yes, 750 Claraday Street offers parking.
Does 750 Claraday Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Claraday Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Claraday Street have a pool?
No, 750 Claraday Street does not have a pool.
Does 750 Claraday Street have accessible units?
No, 750 Claraday Street does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Claraday Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Claraday Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Claraday Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Claraday Street does not have units with air conditioning.
