743 Tressy Avenue

Awarding school districts in Glendora City. North of I-210 and South of Rte 66, minutes to I-210, I-605, I-10, I-57 and I-71. Great mountain view surrounding the house, one block away from the History Rte 66, that means one block away from the banks, shops, stores and restaurants. This is a very quiet and calm neighborhood for your family to enjoy the life after work and school. House feature 3 bedrooms and two baths, original hard wood floor in the living room and with picture-like window can look through to outside views. Three good size bedrooms with carpet floors, two well maintain bathrooms, dinning area with fancy tile floor, Roomy kitchen with recessed lights, family room/den has high ceiling, attached two car garages, really a good place to release all the pressures during the day time. Except the mountain views, house also has the blooming front yard and huge back yard. Come to see it, you will be appreciated and love it. Don't miss this great chance to live in. *** contact Ivy Jou for any questions and showing, text 626-688-6377 ***