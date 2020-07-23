All apartments in Glendora
743 Tressy Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

743 Tressy Avenue

743 Tressy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

743 Tressy Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awarding school districts in Glendora City. North of I-210 and South of Rte 66, minutes to I-210, I-605, I-10, I-57 and I-71. Great mountain view surrounding the house, one block away from the History Rte 66, that means one block away from the banks, shops, stores and restaurants. This is a very quiet and calm neighborhood for your family to enjoy the life after work and school. House feature 3 bedrooms and two baths, original hard wood floor in the living room and with picture-like window can look through to outside views. Three good size bedrooms with carpet floors, two well maintain bathrooms, dinning area with fancy tile floor, Roomy kitchen with recessed lights, family room/den has high ceiling, attached two car garages, really a good place to release all the pressures during the day time. Except the mountain views, house also has the blooming front yard and huge back yard. Come to see it, you will be appreciated and love it. Don't miss this great chance to live in. *** contact Ivy Jou for any questions and showing, text 626-688-6377 ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Tressy Avenue have any available units?
743 Tressy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 743 Tressy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
743 Tressy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Tressy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 743 Tressy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 743 Tressy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 743 Tressy Avenue offers parking.
Does 743 Tressy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Tressy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Tressy Avenue have a pool?
No, 743 Tressy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 743 Tressy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 743 Tressy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Tressy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 Tressy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 Tressy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 Tressy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
