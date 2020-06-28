All apartments in Glendora
716 E Cypress Avenue
716 E Cypress Avenue

716 East Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

716 East Cypress Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this pristine ranch style home nestled in the foothills of North Glendora. The open concept kitchen is truly the entertainer or chef's dream kitchen with ample cherry wood stained cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and backsplash and all stainless steel appliances. The center island is the main focal point of the room, with a 6 burner commercial grade stove and enough room for all to gather around. This great flow opens onto the eating area and family room and continues through to the peaceful backyard. The relaxing and inviting patio area compliments the sparkling pool, making this a fantastic space for all to enjoy. Aside from the 3 bedrooms, there is also a separate living room with charming fireplace. Other features include updated bathrooms with granite countertops and a spa tub, plantation shutters, travertine floors and a 2 car attached garage. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this fantastic home in the top rated Glendora School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 E Cypress Avenue have any available units?
716 E Cypress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 716 E Cypress Avenue have?
Some of 716 E Cypress Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 E Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 E Cypress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 E Cypress Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 716 E Cypress Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 716 E Cypress Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 716 E Cypress Avenue offers parking.
Does 716 E Cypress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 E Cypress Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 E Cypress Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 716 E Cypress Avenue has a pool.
Does 716 E Cypress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 716 E Cypress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 716 E Cypress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 E Cypress Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 E Cypress Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 E Cypress Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
