716 E Cypress Avenue

Welcome to this pristine ranch style home nestled in the foothills of North Glendora. The open concept kitchen is truly the entertainer or chef's dream kitchen with ample cherry wood stained cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and backsplash and all stainless steel appliances. The center island is the main focal point of the room, with a 6 burner commercial grade stove and enough room for all to gather around. This great flow opens onto the eating area and family room and continues through to the peaceful backyard. The relaxing and inviting patio area compliments the sparkling pool, making this a fantastic space for all to enjoy. Aside from the 3 bedrooms, there is also a separate living room with charming fireplace. Other features include updated bathrooms with granite countertops and a spa tub, plantation shutters, travertine floors and a 2 car attached garage. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this fantastic home in the top rated Glendora School District.