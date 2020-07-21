716 Caballo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Welcome home to Caballo! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath property has been lovingly updated top to bottom. As you enter you will be sure to appreciate the modern color scheme. Freshly painted throughout as well as new laminate floors and carpets throughout. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated as well. Even the backyard received a sprucing up and pavers were added for a beautiful patio and at the sides of the property. The home is beautiful and ready to enjoy! The quiet cup de sac location is perfect for evening walks or riding bikes with the little ones. Located in the sought after Glendora School district, this home is everything you have been looking for!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Glendora Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: No pets