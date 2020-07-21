All apartments in Glendora
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

716 Caballo Avenue

716 Caballo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

716 Caballo Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Welcome home to Caballo! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath property has been lovingly updated top to bottom. As you enter you will be sure to appreciate the modern color scheme. Freshly painted throughout as well as new laminate floors and carpets throughout. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated as well. Even the backyard received a sprucing up and pavers were added for a beautiful patio and at the sides of the property. The home is beautiful and ready to enjoy! The quiet cup de sac location is perfect for evening walks or riding bikes with the little ones. Located in the sought after Glendora School district, this home is everything you have been looking for!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Glendora Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Caballo Avenue have any available units?
716 Caballo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 716 Caballo Avenue have?
Some of 716 Caballo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Caballo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 Caballo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Caballo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Caballo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 716 Caballo Avenue offer parking?
No, 716 Caballo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 716 Caballo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Caballo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Caballo Avenue have a pool?
No, 716 Caballo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 716 Caballo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 716 Caballo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Caballo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Caballo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Caballo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Caballo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
