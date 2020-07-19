703 Danecroft Avenue

Amenities

Single Story Ranch Style Single Family Home on a very large lot in the Glendora School District. There is no garage, but there is plenty of room to park a number of cars and an RV or Boat. Being on a Corner Lot this home has a huge yard and there is plenty of room for kids to play. The neighborhood is very secluded in a way where there will be no through traffic. Home has been recently renovated with new kitchen and bath cabinets, countertops, flooring and painted inside & out. Both front and backyard are huge with plenty of room for entertaining.