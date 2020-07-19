All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 638 W Glen Lyn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
638 W Glen Lyn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

638 W Glen Lyn Drive

638 W Glen Lyn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

638 W Glen Lyn Dr, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Gorgeous four bedroom two bath remodeled home in Glendora School District. Wide driveway at end of street leads you to this family home with beautiful curb appeal. Formal entry welcomes you to formal living room with fireplace and wood floors, open remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, dining area with slider door to outside covered patio, master suite with remodeled master bathroom with shower, three additional bedrooms, and a remodeled hallway bathroom. Home features: wood floors, newer windows, and some plantation shutters. Private backyard with grass area, covered patio, and firepit. Two car attached garage with direct access into house. Laundry is located in garage and washer and dryer are included. Available February 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 W Glen Lyn Drive have any available units?
638 W Glen Lyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 638 W Glen Lyn Drive have?
Some of 638 W Glen Lyn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 W Glen Lyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
638 W Glen Lyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 W Glen Lyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 638 W Glen Lyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 638 W Glen Lyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 638 W Glen Lyn Drive offers parking.
Does 638 W Glen Lyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 W Glen Lyn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 W Glen Lyn Drive have a pool?
No, 638 W Glen Lyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 638 W Glen Lyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 638 W Glen Lyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 638 W Glen Lyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 W Glen Lyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 638 W Glen Lyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 W Glen Lyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CA
Stanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine