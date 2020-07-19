638 W Glen Lyn Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Gorgeous four bedroom two bath remodeled home in Glendora School District. Wide driveway at end of street leads you to this family home with beautiful curb appeal. Formal entry welcomes you to formal living room with fireplace and wood floors, open remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, dining area with slider door to outside covered patio, master suite with remodeled master bathroom with shower, three additional bedrooms, and a remodeled hallway bathroom. Home features: wood floors, newer windows, and some plantation shutters. Private backyard with grass area, covered patio, and firepit. Two car attached garage with direct access into house. Laundry is located in garage and washer and dryer are included. Available February 1st, 2019.