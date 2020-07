Amenities

This Beautiful 2-Story house located in a very quite neighborhood. Wood flooring through out the house and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, energy saving double panel windows. Large back yard with cover patio, central AC, Detached 2 car garage and can park 2 more cars on the drive way.