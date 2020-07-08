All apartments in Glendora
Last updated May 7 2020

571 Thornhurst Avenue

571 Thornhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

571 Thornhurst Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Glendora comes with a 2 car attached garage, elegant double door front entrance, cozy fireplace in the family room, and large, sparkling pool in the gated back yard. The home has carpeted family room, bedrooms, and part of the hallway. The kitchen, dining, and hallway have hardwood floors. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher and lots of counter and cabinet space. The dining room has a window paned double door entrance to the back yard, which also makes for fantastic natural lighting in addition to the ceiling fan/light that is installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

