571 Thornhurst Avenue

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Glendora comes with a 2 car attached garage, elegant double door front entrance, cozy fireplace in the family room, and large, sparkling pool in the gated back yard. The home has carpeted family room, bedrooms, and part of the hallway. The kitchen, dining, and hallway have hardwood floors. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher and lots of counter and cabinet space. The dining room has a window paned double door entrance to the back yard, which also makes for fantastic natural lighting in addition to the ceiling fan/light that is installed.