541 W Foothill Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Welcome to The Foothill Collection! Gorgeous, brand new solar condo community located in beautiful Glendora. 2 Bedrooms 2.25 baths, this lovely condo has been upgraded and is ready for move-in. Equipped with the Nest for easy and accessible temperature control, tandem 2-car garage, and upstairs laundry room. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, extra deep stainless steel sinks, and a large kitchen island. A balcony off the dining area, front patio to include pavers and drought-tolerant plants. The community features BBQ areas, pool area, and is dog-friendly featuring an agility course area. Award-winning Glendora Unified School District Schools; La Fetra Elementary, Sandburg Middle School, and St. Lucy's Private School all within a few minutes away.