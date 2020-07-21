All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 541 W Foothill Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
541 W Foothill Blvd
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

541 W Foothill Blvd

541 West Foothill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

541 West Foothill Boulevard, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Welcome to The Foothill Collection! Gorgeous, brand new solar condo community located in beautiful Glendora. 2 Bedrooms 2.25 baths, this lovely condo has been upgraded and is ready for move-in. Equipped with the Nest for easy and accessible temperature control, tandem 2-car garage, and upstairs laundry room. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, extra deep stainless steel sinks, and a large kitchen island. A balcony off the dining area, front patio to include pavers and drought-tolerant plants. The community features BBQ areas, pool area, and is dog-friendly featuring an agility course area. Award-winning Glendora Unified School District Schools; La Fetra Elementary, Sandburg Middle School, and St. Lucy's Private School all within a few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 W Foothill Blvd have any available units?
541 W Foothill Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 541 W Foothill Blvd have?
Some of 541 W Foothill Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 W Foothill Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
541 W Foothill Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 W Foothill Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 W Foothill Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 541 W Foothill Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 541 W Foothill Blvd offers parking.
Does 541 W Foothill Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 W Foothill Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 W Foothill Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 541 W Foothill Blvd has a pool.
Does 541 W Foothill Blvd have accessible units?
No, 541 W Foothill Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 541 W Foothill Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 W Foothill Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 W Foothill Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 W Foothill Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CA
Stanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine