Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A place to call home. Beautifully updated and Great Location. This home features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel kitchen-aid appliances, subway tile backsplash and corin counter tops. A beautiful remodeled masterbath and large master bedroom that looks out to a lovely backyard. The home has Milgard double pane windows, blinds and plantation shutters,indoor laundry room. tile flooring,security system,and a Big beautiful backyard with mountain views, plus a 3 car garage.