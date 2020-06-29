All apartments in Glendora
426 E Haltern Avenue
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

426 E Haltern Avenue

426 East Haltern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

426 East Haltern Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story Glendora home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upgraded bathrooms, family room with fireplace and high ceilings, skylights to bring the outside in with recessed lighting, french doors, brand new carpet, wood like flooring in kitchen with brand new dishwasher, good size pantry, tile flooring in dining room and living room with fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, newer dual pane windows, central heat & air, large backyard with covered patio, 2 car attached garage, near award winning Glendora schools, shopping, park and freeways! This one won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 E Haltern Avenue have any available units?
426 E Haltern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 426 E Haltern Avenue have?
Some of 426 E Haltern Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 E Haltern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
426 E Haltern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E Haltern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 426 E Haltern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 426 E Haltern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 426 E Haltern Avenue offers parking.
Does 426 E Haltern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 E Haltern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E Haltern Avenue have a pool?
No, 426 E Haltern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 426 E Haltern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 426 E Haltern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E Haltern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 E Haltern Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 E Haltern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 426 E Haltern Avenue has units with air conditioning.
