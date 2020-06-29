426 E Haltern Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Single Story Glendora home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upgraded bathrooms, family room with fireplace and high ceilings, skylights to bring the outside in with recessed lighting, french doors, brand new carpet, wood like flooring in kitchen with brand new dishwasher, good size pantry, tile flooring in dining room and living room with fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, newer dual pane windows, central heat & air, large backyard with covered patio, 2 car attached garage, near award winning Glendora schools, shopping, park and freeways! This one won't last!!