Glendora, CA
422 E Bougainvillea Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

422 E Bougainvillea Lane

422 East Bougainvillea Lane · No Longer Available
Glendora
Location

422 East Bougainvillea Lane, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

pool
hot tub
fireplace
Located in one of North Glendora's nicest gated communities Rancho Del Bougainvillea offers resort style grounds. Beautifully
landscaped and meticulously maintained, common areas offer huge pool plus spa, outdoor kitchen plus shower and mini park. This
Townhouse style PUD features 2 master suites each with their own full bath, spacious formal living room with fireplace and
french doors plus dining area, first floor 1/2 guest bath, step saver kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to adjacent multi
purpose room - perfect for cozy sitting area or additional dining. Rent includes water and Trash .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 E Bougainvillea Lane have any available units?
422 E Bougainvillea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 422 E Bougainvillea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
422 E Bougainvillea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 E Bougainvillea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 422 E Bougainvillea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 422 E Bougainvillea Lane offer parking?
No, 422 E Bougainvillea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 422 E Bougainvillea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 E Bougainvillea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 E Bougainvillea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 422 E Bougainvillea Lane has a pool.
Does 422 E Bougainvillea Lane have accessible units?
No, 422 E Bougainvillea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 422 E Bougainvillea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 E Bougainvillea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 E Bougainvillea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 E Bougainvillea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
