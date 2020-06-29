All apartments in Glendora
Glendora, CA
326 E Linfield Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

326 E Linfield Street

326 East Linfield Street · No Longer Available
Glendora
Location

326 East Linfield Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*LEASE* Charming home located in a desirable neighborhood within the award-winning Glendora Unified School District! Bright and spacious, this house will make you feel right at home. Living room offers an open area, great for lounging and a large window that fills the home with natural sunlight. As you make your way through the dining room, you are greeted with the lovely kitchen. The home is complete with 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage. Relax and entertain guests in backyard featuring a large grassy area and block walls for privacy. Gardener included! Rent this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 E Linfield Street have any available units?
326 E Linfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 326 E Linfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 E Linfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 E Linfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 326 E Linfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 326 E Linfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 326 E Linfield Street offers parking.
Does 326 E Linfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 E Linfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 E Linfield Street have a pool?
No, 326 E Linfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 E Linfield Street have accessible units?
No, 326 E Linfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 E Linfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 E Linfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 E Linfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 E Linfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.

