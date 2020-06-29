326 E Linfield Street

Amenities

*LEASE* Charming home located in a desirable neighborhood within the award-winning Glendora Unified School District! Bright and spacious, this house will make you feel right at home. Living room offers an open area, great for lounging and a large window that fills the home with natural sunlight. As you make your way through the dining room, you are greeted with the lovely kitchen. The home is complete with 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage. Relax and entertain guests in backyard featuring a large grassy area and block walls for privacy. Gardener included! Rent this home today!