Glendora, CA
305 N Westridge Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM

305 N Westridge Avenue

305 North Westridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 North Westridge Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*LEASE* Here’s your chance to live in this charming home located in the award-winning Glendora Unified School District. This house will make you feel right at home! You are immediately greeted with a spacious and open floor plan featuring a living room with a cozy fireplace, gorgeous gourmet kitchen and a dining area. The home is complete with 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car detached garage. Host a BBQ, lounge or entertain guests in the beautiful backyard featuring a back porch, open patio, vast grass area and picturesque mountain views.! Gardener is included! You will love this home…rent it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 N Westridge Avenue have any available units?
305 N Westridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 305 N Westridge Avenue have?
Some of 305 N Westridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 N Westridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 N Westridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 N Westridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 N Westridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 305 N Westridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 305 N Westridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 305 N Westridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 N Westridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 N Westridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 N Westridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 N Westridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 N Westridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 N Westridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 N Westridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 N Westridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 N Westridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

