305 N Westridge Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

*LEASE* Here’s your chance to live in this charming home located in the award-winning Glendora Unified School District. This house will make you feel right at home! You are immediately greeted with a spacious and open floor plan featuring a living room with a cozy fireplace, gorgeous gourmet kitchen and a dining area. The home is complete with 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car detached garage. Host a BBQ, lounge or entertain guests in the beautiful backyard featuring a back porch, open patio, vast grass area and picturesque mountain views.! Gardener is included! You will love this home…rent it today!