Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
245 Oakland Road
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

245 Oakland Road

245 Oakland Road · No Longer Available
Glendora
Location

245 Oakland Road, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive five bedroom home located in prestigious Morgan Ranch with desirable main level master suite. Located on a corner lot and a private cul-de-sac street this home features double door formal entry, formal foyer with high ceilings and hardwood floors, cozy living room with fireplace, large family kitchen with center island, eating area, desk area, double ovens, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator, new dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Beautiful family room with wood beamed ceiling, brick fireplace, slider door to outside covered patio, and built-in wet bar. The main level also features a spacious master suite with large walk-in closet and slider door, remodeled master bathroom with dual sink vanity, jetted tub, and oversized shower, two additional bedrooms are on the main level (one has a private bathroom with shower), a hallway bathroom with shower, private office/bedroom with built-ins and a double door entry, and a powder room. Lower level features a private office, an additional bedroom suite with bathroom with shower, and lots of storage. Private backyard with covered patio perfect for evening dining. Three car oversized attached garage. This home shows beautifully!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Oakland Road have any available units?
245 Oakland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 245 Oakland Road have?
Some of 245 Oakland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Oakland Road currently offering any rent specials?
245 Oakland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Oakland Road pet-friendly?
No, 245 Oakland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 245 Oakland Road offer parking?
Yes, 245 Oakland Road offers parking.
Does 245 Oakland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Oakland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Oakland Road have a pool?
No, 245 Oakland Road does not have a pool.
Does 245 Oakland Road have accessible units?
No, 245 Oakland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Oakland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Oakland Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Oakland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Oakland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
