245 Oakland Road

Amenities

Executive five bedroom home located in prestigious Morgan Ranch with desirable main level master suite. Located on a corner lot and a private cul-de-sac street this home features double door formal entry, formal foyer with high ceilings and hardwood floors, cozy living room with fireplace, large family kitchen with center island, eating area, desk area, double ovens, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator, new dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Beautiful family room with wood beamed ceiling, brick fireplace, slider door to outside covered patio, and built-in wet bar. The main level also features a spacious master suite with large walk-in closet and slider door, remodeled master bathroom with dual sink vanity, jetted tub, and oversized shower, two additional bedrooms are on the main level (one has a private bathroom with shower), a hallway bathroom with shower, private office/bedroom with built-ins and a double door entry, and a powder room. Lower level features a private office, an additional bedroom suite with bathroom with shower, and lots of storage. Private backyard with covered patio perfect for evening dining. Three car oversized attached garage. This home shows beautifully!