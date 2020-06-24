All apartments in Glendora
Glendora, CA
215 W Petunia Street
215 W Petunia Street

215 West Petunia Street · No Longer Available
Glendora
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Cheap Places
Accessible Apartments
Location

215 West Petunia Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled three bedroom two full bathroom Glendora home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Home features living room/great room with laminate flooring, open kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets, new stainless appliances including gas range, microwave, and dishwasher, large bonus room with lots of windows. Inside laundry. Three bedrooms with laminate floors and mirrored closet doors, and two remodeled bathrooms with bathtub and showers. One car attached garage. Large backyard with block wall. Quiet neighborhood and close to freeways, schools, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 W Petunia Street have any available units?
215 W Petunia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 215 W Petunia Street have?
Some of 215 W Petunia Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 W Petunia Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 W Petunia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 W Petunia Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 W Petunia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 215 W Petunia Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 W Petunia Street offers parking.
Does 215 W Petunia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 W Petunia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 W Petunia Street have a pool?
No, 215 W Petunia Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 W Petunia Street have accessible units?
No, 215 W Petunia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 W Petunia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 W Petunia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 W Petunia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 W Petunia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
