215 W Petunia Street

Beautifully remodeled three bedroom two full bathroom Glendora home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Home features living room/great room with laminate flooring, open kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets, new stainless appliances including gas range, microwave, and dishwasher, large bonus room with lots of windows. Inside laundry. Three bedrooms with laminate floors and mirrored closet doors, and two remodeled bathrooms with bathtub and showers. One car attached garage. Large backyard with block wall. Quiet neighborhood and close to freeways, schools, and shopping.