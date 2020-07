Amenities

Arboreta Community built in 2009 in Beautiful city of Glendora. 3bed/2.5 bath w/ inside laundry & 2 car attached garage. Inside location with the view of the Association Pool. Spacious and functional floor plan. Safe and family friendly neighborhood. Walking distance to La Fetra Elementary & Sandburg Middle School. Must see to appreciate the location. Please Text (Chris 714-864-6825) or Email (WchrisChung@gmail.com) with any questions or to schedule a private tour.