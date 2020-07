Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with private and low maintenance backyard. Downstairs living room with elegant fireplace. Dining area open to kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs has half bathroom for guest. Two car attached garage with laundry hookups inside. All bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master bedroom open to master bathroom with double sink and shower/tub. Great location, property is close to freeways, shops and schools!