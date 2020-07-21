All apartments in Glendora
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

142 Martindale Way

142 Martindale Way · No Longer Available
Location

142 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom three bath townhouse located in gated community of Arboreta. Open floor great for entertaining with a spacious family room with build-in cabinets and fireplace. One bedroom with full bath located downstairs for guests or elder person. Large master bedroom upstairs with walk-in closest and spacious master bath including his/her sink, large soaking tub with separate shower. Attached two car garage with storage area. The well planned community has a walking path, a very large pool with changing rooms and an oak preserve with children's area. Located in award winning Glendora school district, the house is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe, supermarket and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

