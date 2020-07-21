142 Martindale Way

Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom three bath townhouse located in gated community of Arboreta. Open floor great for entertaining with a spacious family room with build-in cabinets and fireplace. One bedroom with full bath located downstairs for guests or elder person. Large master bedroom upstairs with walk-in closest and spacious master bath including his/her sink, large soaking tub with separate shower. Attached two car garage with storage area. The well planned community has a walking path, a very large pool with changing rooms and an oak preserve with children's area. Located in award winning Glendora school district, the house is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe, supermarket and more.