Townhome lease-ready, Glendora, CA highly desirable area. In here you will find 2 spacious bedrooms each with their own private bath, plus one more powder room for guests of course. It's ~1280 square feet of living space never looked so sweet with the open layout that's set within. Enjoy the sun poolside this summer at the recreation area, which by the way Association is included in this deal along with water, trash and sewer paid for by the owner. That's 3 less bills to worry about!!!