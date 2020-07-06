All apartments in Gardena
Last updated June 6 2020

17125 S Vermont Avenue

17125 South Vermont Avenue
Location

17125 South Vermont Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Bonus Room and 2.5 Bathroom Townhome. Bright & Open, Freshly painted, Professionally Cleaned and Move-in Ready Townhome in small gated Community. Large Living Room with Fireplace and Wet Bar. Dining Room with Covered Ceiling and Recessed Lighting, Opens to Balcony. Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Travertine Back Splash. Super sized master bedroom with walk-in closet and large master bath on top floor, two additional bedrooms that open to their own private balcony. Don't miss the BONUS ROOM by the garage for office/den or 4th Bedroom! Direct Access 2 Car Garage and Washer and Dryer hook ups inside of the unit. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17125 S Vermont Avenue have any available units?
17125 S Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 17125 S Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 17125 S Vermont Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17125 S Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17125 S Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17125 S Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17125 S Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 17125 S Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17125 S Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 17125 S Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17125 S Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17125 S Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 17125 S Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17125 S Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17125 S Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17125 S Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17125 S Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17125 S Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17125 S Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

