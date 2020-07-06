17125 S Vermont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Bonus Room and 2.5 Bathroom Townhome. Bright & Open, Freshly painted, Professionally Cleaned and Move-in Ready Townhome in small gated Community. Large Living Room with Fireplace and Wet Bar. Dining Room with Covered Ceiling and Recessed Lighting, Opens to Balcony. Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Travertine Back Splash. Super sized master bedroom with walk-in closet and large master bath on top floor, two additional bedrooms that open to their own private balcony. Don't miss the BONUS ROOM by the garage for office/den or 4th Bedroom! Direct Access 2 Car Garage and Washer and Dryer hook ups inside of the unit. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping and restaurants.