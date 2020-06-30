8891 Boyd Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Large lot house with RV access. Home features 4 bedrooms plus 2 bath and double car garage. Bright kitchen with light wood cabinetry, granite counters, ,separate dining area that opens to the living room with fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom features upgraded bathroom including tile flooring, walk-in shower, newer vanity, fixtures, spacious mirrored closets. Home has great storage potential, and boasts larger secondary bedrooms. Second bathroom offers tub, single vanity with granite counter and tile flooring. Large Backyard with deck/ patio and luscious greenery, great for relaxing and entertaining. Convenient location close to 22 freeway and close to eating establishments.