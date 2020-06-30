All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

8891 Boyd Avenue

8891 Boyd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8891 Boyd Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large lot house with RV access. Home features 4 bedrooms plus 2 bath and double car garage. Bright kitchen with light wood cabinetry, granite counters, ,separate dining area that opens to the living room with fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom features upgraded bathroom including tile flooring, walk-in shower, newer vanity, fixtures, spacious mirrored closets. Home has great storage potential, and boasts larger secondary bedrooms. Second bathroom offers tub, single vanity with granite counter and tile flooring. Large Backyard with deck/ patio and luscious greenery, great for relaxing and entertaining. Convenient location close to 22 freeway and close to eating establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8891 Boyd Avenue have any available units?
8891 Boyd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8891 Boyd Avenue have?
Some of 8891 Boyd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8891 Boyd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8891 Boyd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8891 Boyd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8891 Boyd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 8891 Boyd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8891 Boyd Avenue offers parking.
Does 8891 Boyd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8891 Boyd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8891 Boyd Avenue have a pool?
No, 8891 Boyd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8891 Boyd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8891 Boyd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8891 Boyd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8891 Boyd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

