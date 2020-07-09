8161 Larson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very large unit in the heart of Garden Grove. Small pets welcome. Dual master bedrooms, one with a loft. Hardwood floors throughout and bathrooms in each of the rooms. Private balcony in master.