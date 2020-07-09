Rent Calculator
8161 Larson Avenue
8161 Larson Avenue
8161 Larson Avenue
Location
8161 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very large unit in the heart of Garden Grove. Small pets welcome. Dual master bedrooms, one with a loft. Hardwood floors throughout and bathrooms in each of the rooms. Private balcony in master.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8161 Larson Avenue have any available units?
8161 Larson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garden Grove, CA
.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Garden Grove Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8161 Larson Avenue have?
Some of 8161 Larson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 8161 Larson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8161 Larson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 Larson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8161 Larson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8161 Larson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8161 Larson Avenue offers parking.
Does 8161 Larson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8161 Larson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 Larson Avenue have a pool?
No, 8161 Larson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8161 Larson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8161 Larson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 Larson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8161 Larson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
