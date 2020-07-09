All apartments in Garden Grove
12881 Adams St

12881 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

12881 Adams Street, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Private Apartment Studio House - Property Id: 182245

Rare Opportunity !!! Private 1 Br/1 Bath (almost 600 SqFt), Completely Remodeled, Freshly Painted, New Hardwood Floor, Spacious Living Area, Large Size Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Huge and Remodeled Bathroom, New Kitchen with Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Stainless Steel Sink. Very safe and quiet neighborhood, Safe Parking right under your window. House Offers WIFI (High Speed Internet), Cable, Laundry, Central Heater, Central Air Conditioner, etc
Rent is $1399/month plus $200/month for all utilities: WIFI, High Speed Internet, Cable, Laundry , Water, Gas, Electricity, Central AC, Central Heater, Trash) , Total: $1599/month. Deposit $1000, Available DECEMBER 1ST!!!
This is more than an apartment, is half of the house, completely closed out from the rest of the house, with private entrance, and all utilities/monthly expenses/rent included in $1599 monthly.
One Person only please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182245
Property Id 182245

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5383807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12881 Adams St have any available units?
12881 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12881 Adams St have?
Some of 12881 Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12881 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
12881 Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12881 Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 12881 Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12881 Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 12881 Adams St offers parking.
Does 12881 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12881 Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12881 Adams St have a pool?
No, 12881 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 12881 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 12881 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 12881 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12881 Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.

