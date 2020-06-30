12681 Morningside Ave Unit 7

Amenities
Appealing, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom, apartment home property rental in Garden Grove. This unit also comes with a 1-car detached garage with a storage area.
The units cozy and bright interior features hardwood/tiled floors, and large windows. Its stunning kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertop; fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage space; refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal.
The unit has ceiling fans, double pane windows, gas heater along with shared washer and dryer. Its a pet-friendly property but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited though. Its also close to public transportation stops/hub. Tenant is responsible for the internet, cable, sewage, and electricity.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Spurgeon Park, Edna Park, and El Salvador Park.
Bus lines:
60 Long Beach Tustin - 0.2 mile
560 Long Beach - Santa Ana - 0.3 mile
47 Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.4 mile
47A Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.4 mile
