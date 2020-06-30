12681 Morningside Ave Unit 7

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Appealing, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom, apartment home property rental in Garden Grove. This unit also comes with a 1-car detached garage with a storage area.



The units cozy and bright interior features hardwood/tiled floors, and large windows. Its stunning kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertop; fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage space; refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal.

The unit has ceiling fans, double pane windows, gas heater along with shared washer and dryer. Its a pet-friendly property but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited though. Its also close to public transportation stops/hub. Tenant is responsible for the internet, cable, sewage, and electricity.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Spurgeon Park, Edna Park, and El Salvador Park.



Bus lines:

60 Long Beach Tustin - 0.2 mile

560 Long Beach - Santa Ana - 0.3 mile

47 Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.4 mile

47A Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.4 mile



