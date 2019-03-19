12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



An attractive 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wheelchair accessible, apartment home property rental on a vibrant neighborhood in Anaheim. This unit can either be rented as unfurnished for $2,600 or furnished for $3,100. It is very accessible to Fitness Center, Spa, Clubhouse, Business Center, and Parks!



The comfy interior has a polished hardwood floor throughout. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry for ample storage, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. It has installed central air conditioning, for climate control. For your convenience, an in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent, too. The exterior has a yard, two patios, and a BBQ grill cool spots for some much-needed R&R, entertaining guests, or having sumptuous meals outside with family and friends.



Tenants pay water, trash, sewage, and electricity. The landlord will handle the cable and internet utilities.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

With an assigned parking spot (P-219).



Pets are also allowed on this pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet and an additional $100 pet rent.



Smoking is prohibited in the apartment.



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Pioneer Park, Ponderosa Park, and Sierra Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 87/100. This apartments location is Very Walkable.



(RLNE5486637)