Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107

12664 Chapman Avenue · No Longer Available
Garden Grove
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Cheap Places
Location

12664 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

An attractive 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wheelchair accessible, apartment home property rental on a vibrant neighborhood in Anaheim. This unit can either be rented as unfurnished for $2,600 or furnished for $3,100. It is very accessible to Fitness Center, Spa, Clubhouse, Business Center, and Parks!

The comfy interior has a polished hardwood floor throughout. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry for ample storage, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. It has installed central air conditioning, for climate control. For your convenience, an in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent, too. The exterior has a yard, two patios, and a BBQ grill cool spots for some much-needed R&R, entertaining guests, or having sumptuous meals outside with family and friends.

Tenants pay water, trash, sewage, and electricity. The landlord will handle the cable and internet utilities.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
With an assigned parking spot (P-219).

Pets are also allowed on this pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet and an additional $100 pet rent.

Smoking is prohibited in the apartment.

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Pioneer Park, Ponderosa Park, and Sierra Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 87/100. This apartments location is Very Walkable.

(RLNE5486637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 have any available units?
12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 have?
Some of 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 currently offering any rent specials?
12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 is pet friendly.
Does 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 offer parking?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 offers parking.
Does 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 have a pool?
No, 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 does not have a pool.
Does 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 have accessible units?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 has accessible units.
Does 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107 has units with dishwashers.

