12664 Chapman Ave Unit 1107

Amenities
An attractive 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wheelchair accessible, apartment home property rental on a vibrant neighborhood in Anaheim. This unit can either be rented as unfurnished for $2,600 or furnished for $3,100. It is very accessible to Fitness Center, Spa, Clubhouse, Business Center, and Parks!
The comfy interior has a polished hardwood floor throughout. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry for ample storage, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. It has installed central air conditioning, for climate control. For your convenience, an in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent, too. The exterior has a yard, two patios, and a BBQ grill cool spots for some much-needed R&R, entertaining guests, or having sumptuous meals outside with family and friends.
Tenants pay water, trash, sewage, and electricity. The landlord will handle the cable and internet utilities.
Additional Details:
With an assigned parking spot (P-219).
Pets are also allowed on this pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet and an additional $100 pet rent.
Smoking is prohibited in the apartment.
Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Pioneer Park, Ponderosa Park, and Sierra Park.
The propertys Walkscore is 87/100. This apartments location is Very Walkable.
