All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12272 Orangewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12272 Orangewood Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

12272 Orangewood Avenue

12272 Orangewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12272 Orangewood Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim w/ a HUGE yard! - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ovicAQ1CCfc&brand=0

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/3VkwNLCM3XQ

Come see this single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Anaheim. The home has a great floor plan with a spacious living room, brand new flooring in the bedrooms and brand new paint inside and out. Features include: inside laundry room, fireplace, 2 car garage and a HUGE backyard. Located close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment and the happiest place on Earth. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Sorry, NO PETS.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For more information contact: Sandra@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12272 Orangewood Avenue have any available units?
12272 Orangewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12272 Orangewood Avenue have?
Some of 12272 Orangewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12272 Orangewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12272 Orangewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12272 Orangewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12272 Orangewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12272 Orangewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12272 Orangewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 12272 Orangewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12272 Orangewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12272 Orangewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 12272 Orangewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12272 Orangewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12272 Orangewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12272 Orangewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12272 Orangewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles