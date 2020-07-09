12272 Orangewood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim w/ a HUGE yard! - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ovicAQ1CCfc&brand=0



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/3VkwNLCM3XQ



Come see this single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Anaheim. The home has a great floor plan with a spacious living room, brand new flooring in the bedrooms and brand new paint inside and out. Features include: inside laundry room, fireplace, 2 car garage and a HUGE backyard. Located close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment and the happiest place on Earth. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Sorry, NO PETS.



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For more information contact: Sandra@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5793813)