Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

12071 Cliffwood Ave

12071 Cliffwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12071 Cliffwood Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Remodeled spacious 4b/3b SFR with Pool - Property Id: 248588

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath newly remodeled single family house on large lot. Open concept floor plan bringing indoor and outdoor living together with small splash pool in backyard. Open kitchen featuring quartz countertops with stainless steel appliance package. 4 large sized bedrooms with 1 having its own private bathroom. Lots of space and sits on large lot with an entertainer's backyard. Lease terms flexible. Fully furnished with all utilities is $4500 a month. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and might require additional rent and/or deposit. Temporary housing, insurance displacement, extended vacation, etc. Month to month lease will be slightly more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248588
Property Id 248588

(RLNE5656152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12071 Cliffwood Ave have any available units?
12071 Cliffwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12071 Cliffwood Ave have?
Some of 12071 Cliffwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12071 Cliffwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12071 Cliffwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12071 Cliffwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12071 Cliffwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12071 Cliffwood Ave offer parking?
No, 12071 Cliffwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12071 Cliffwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12071 Cliffwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12071 Cliffwood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12071 Cliffwood Ave has a pool.
Does 12071 Cliffwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 12071 Cliffwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12071 Cliffwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12071 Cliffwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

