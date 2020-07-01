12071 Cliffwood Ave

Amenities

Remodeled spacious 4b/3b SFR with Pool - Property Id: 248588



Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath newly remodeled single family house on large lot. Open concept floor plan bringing indoor and outdoor living together with small splash pool in backyard. Open kitchen featuring quartz countertops with stainless steel appliance package. 4 large sized bedrooms with 1 having its own private bathroom. Lots of space and sits on large lot with an entertainer's backyard. Lease terms flexible. Fully furnished with all utilities is $4500 a month. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and might require additional rent and/or deposit. Temporary housing, insurance displacement, extended vacation, etc. Month to month lease will be slightly more.

