301 N Ashford Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

3 Bedroom Remodeled Fullerton Home - Great 3 bedroom home in quiet Fullerton neighborhood. Open concept family room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace opens to remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home has living room off of entry, master bedroom with 2 closets with built-ins and remodeled bathroom, 2 spare bedrooms and remodeled hall bathroom. Home features 2 car garage with washer/dryer, house fan, attic fan, AC/heat, spacious backyard. Walking distance to great Fullerton elementary and junior high schools.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031547?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. Please wait to get that phone number before heading to the property. NOTE: To unlock the door turn the key clockwise one full circle and a 1/4, you will hear it click, then push the door open. To lock turn the key counter clockwise one full circle, at halfway you will hear it click but you cannot pull out the key until you go the full circle.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3776255)