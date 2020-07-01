All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

301 N Ashford Pl.

301 North Ashford Place · No Longer Available
Location

301 North Ashford Place, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Remodeled Fullerton Home - Great 3 bedroom home in quiet Fullerton neighborhood. Open concept family room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace opens to remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home has living room off of entry, master bedroom with 2 closets with built-ins and remodeled bathroom, 2 spare bedrooms and remodeled hall bathroom. Home features 2 car garage with washer/dryer, house fan, attic fan, AC/heat, spacious backyard. Walking distance to great Fullerton elementary and junior high schools.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031547?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. Please wait to get that phone number before heading to the property. NOTE: To unlock the door turn the key clockwise one full circle and a 1/4, you will hear it click, then push the door open. To lock turn the key counter clockwise one full circle, at halfway you will hear it click but you cannot pull out the key until you go the full circle.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3776255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 N Ashford Pl. have any available units?
301 N Ashford Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 N Ashford Pl. have?
Some of 301 N Ashford Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 N Ashford Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
301 N Ashford Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N Ashford Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 N Ashford Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 301 N Ashford Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 301 N Ashford Pl. offers parking.
Does 301 N Ashford Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 N Ashford Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N Ashford Pl. have a pool?
No, 301 N Ashford Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 301 N Ashford Pl. have accessible units?
No, 301 N Ashford Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 301 N Ashford Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 N Ashford Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

