2715 Baycrest Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Highly desirable single-story detached home in popular "west bluff "community located on a quite cul-de-sac. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 13/4 baths home with nice covered patio backs to walking trail. New concrete tile roof, newer laminated wood flooring in the living room, family room & hall way. Newer

carpeting in all bedrooms. Dual- pane windows throughout, garden window in dining area & breakfast bar with bar stools. Association amenities include walking trails adjacent to scenic los coyotes golf course, 3 pool, 2 tennis courts & play grounds. Award winning sunny hills school attance area near Amerige Heights shopping center. Homes need a little TLC (original owner) Priced to sell !! Won't last