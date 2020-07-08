All apartments in Fullerton
2715 Baycrest Place

2715 Baycrest Place · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Baycrest Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Highly desirable single-story detached home in popular "west bluff "community located on a quite cul-de-sac. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 13/4 baths home with nice covered patio backs to walking trail. New concrete tile roof, newer laminated wood flooring in the living room, family room & hall way. Newer
carpeting in all bedrooms. Dual- pane windows throughout, garden window in dining area & breakfast bar with bar stools. Association amenities include walking trails adjacent to scenic los coyotes golf course, 3 pool, 2 tennis courts & play grounds. Award winning sunny hills school attance area near Amerige Heights shopping center. Homes need a little TLC (original owner) Priced to sell !! Won't last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Baycrest Place have any available units?
2715 Baycrest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Baycrest Place have?
Some of 2715 Baycrest Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Baycrest Place currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Baycrest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Baycrest Place pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Baycrest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2715 Baycrest Place offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Baycrest Place offers parking.
Does 2715 Baycrest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Baycrest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Baycrest Place have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Baycrest Place has a pool.
Does 2715 Baycrest Place have accessible units?
No, 2715 Baycrest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Baycrest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Baycrest Place has units with dishwashers.

