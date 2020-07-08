31689 Rose Hill Cir.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

As you walk up to the house you are greeted with a beautiful front yard landscape and porch. As you enter the home, large windows, vaulted ceilings and the beautiful chandelier give the entryway and formal dining room a spacious feel. Down the hall you find the upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, abundant maple cabinetry, as well as a large walk in pantry. The kitchen flows right into the breakfast nook and family room, giving the home the highly desired open concept design. The family room has vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, as well as a custom shelving area. Down the hall is the large master bedroom. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet and flows right into the master bathroom. The master bathroom has tile flooring, maple cabinetry and a dual sink countertop. Also downstairs are two more bedrooms, the laundry room, one more full bathroom as well as one half bathroom located right off the formal dining space. Upstairs is a large bonus room that can be used as an office or anything else to meet your needs. Right off of the bonus room is one more large bedroom with an attached bathroom. The spacious backyard has a beautiful concrete patio that flows out onto the grass and wood chip areas. This amazing house located in a fantastic school district and is not one to miss out on!