Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:38 PM

31689 Rose Hill Cir.

31689 Rose Hill Circle · (951) 383-3267
Location

31689 Rose Hill Circle, French Valley, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2699 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
As you walk up to the house you are greeted with a beautiful front yard landscape and porch. As you enter the home, large windows, vaulted ceilings and the beautiful chandelier give the entryway and formal dining room a spacious feel. Down the hall you find the upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, abundant maple cabinetry, as well as a large walk in pantry. The kitchen flows right into the breakfast nook and family room, giving the home the highly desired open concept design. The family room has vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, as well as a custom shelving area. Down the hall is the large master bedroom. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large walk in closet and flows right into the master bathroom. The master bathroom has tile flooring, maple cabinetry and a dual sink countertop. Also downstairs are two more bedrooms, the laundry room, one more full bathroom as well as one half bathroom located right off the formal dining space. Upstairs is a large bonus room that can be used as an office or anything else to meet your needs. Right off of the bonus room is one more large bedroom with an attached bathroom. The spacious backyard has a beautiful concrete patio that flows out onto the grass and wood chip areas. This amazing house located in a fantastic school district and is not one to miss out on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31689 Rose Hill Cir. have any available units?
31689 Rose Hill Cir. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31689 Rose Hill Cir. have?
Some of 31689 Rose Hill Cir.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31689 Rose Hill Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
31689 Rose Hill Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31689 Rose Hill Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 31689 Rose Hill Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in French Valley.
Does 31689 Rose Hill Cir. offer parking?
No, 31689 Rose Hill Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 31689 Rose Hill Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31689 Rose Hill Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31689 Rose Hill Cir. have a pool?
No, 31689 Rose Hill Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 31689 Rose Hill Cir. have accessible units?
No, 31689 Rose Hill Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 31689 Rose Hill Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 31689 Rose Hill Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31689 Rose Hill Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 31689 Rose Hill Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
