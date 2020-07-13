All apartments in Fremont
Sycamore Commons
Sycamore Commons

38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy · (510) 756-5548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94536
Parkmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 325 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sycamore Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
package receiving
accepts section 8
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
Escape to Sycamore Commons Apartments and enjoy your view of the beautiful redwoods in one of Fremont's most desired urban areas. It is located walking distance from Central BART station, close to our famous Fremont Hub with over 30 different stores and restaurants for all of your shopping convenience. We feature spacious floor plans including fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves, air conditioning, walk-in closets, private patio or balcony and much more. When you decide to venture from your home, relax around out sparkling heated pool or take a short walk to Whole Foods Marketplace next door to us. Easy access to 880 & 680. Short term leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We have carport assigned spaces. Please call for more information. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sycamore Commons have any available units?
Sycamore Commons has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Sycamore Commons have?
Some of Sycamore Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sycamore Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Sycamore Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sycamore Commons pet-friendly?
No, Sycamore Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does Sycamore Commons offer parking?
Yes, Sycamore Commons offers parking.
Does Sycamore Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sycamore Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sycamore Commons have a pool?
Yes, Sycamore Commons has a pool.
Does Sycamore Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Sycamore Commons has accessible units.
Does Sycamore Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sycamore Commons has units with dishwashers.
