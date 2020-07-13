Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport elevator on-site laundry parking pool guest parking package receiving accepts section 8 courtyard e-payments lobby online portal

Escape to Sycamore Commons Apartments and enjoy your view of the beautiful redwoods in one of Fremont's most desired urban areas. It is located walking distance from Central BART station, close to our famous Fremont Hub with over 30 different stores and restaurants for all of your shopping convenience. We feature spacious floor plans including fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves, air conditioning, walk-in closets, private patio or balcony and much more. When you decide to venture from your home, relax around out sparkling heated pool or take a short walk to Whole Foods Marketplace next door to us. Easy access to 880 & 680. Short term leases available.