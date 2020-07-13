Amenities
Escape to Sycamore Commons Apartments and enjoy your view of the beautiful redwoods in one of Fremont's most desired urban areas. It is located walking distance from Central BART station, close to our famous Fremont Hub with over 30 different stores and restaurants for all of your shopping convenience. We feature spacious floor plans including fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves, air conditioning, walk-in closets, private patio or balcony and much more. When you decide to venture from your home, relax around out sparkling heated pool or take a short walk to Whole Foods Marketplace next door to us. Easy access to 880 & 680. Short term leases available.