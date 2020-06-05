9803 La Arena Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

On Cul-De-Sac: Upgraded 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Story Home With Free Electricity, Kitchen With Updated Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Oven, Microwave, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting, Tile Flooring, Formal Dining, Tile Flooring, Formal Livingroom, New Carpet, Fireplace With Mantel, Recessed Lighting, Two Ceiling Fans, Two Entertainment Centers, Wine Refrigerator, Hall Bath With Tile Flooring, Dual Sinks, Master Bath With Tile Flooring, Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Box Shower, Sky Light, 1st Bedrooms With Ceiling Fan, Mirror Closet Door, New Carpet, 2nd Bedroom With Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fan, Recessed Lighting, 3rd Bedroom With Sliding Door To Back Patio, Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fan, Recessed Lighting, Master Bedroom With Walk In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Built-In Cabinets, Tile Flooring, Newly Painted Throughout, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Cabinets, Extra Storage, Water Softener (AS IS), Large Front And Back Yard Patios, With Built-In BBQ (AS IS), Fireplace (AS IS), Gazebo, Solar Panel System That Comes With Property, Near 405 Freeway, Park, School, Shops, Restaurants, And More.



Rental Terms



Rent: $3,895

Application Fee: $30

Security Deposit: $4,000

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed