All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 9803 La Arena Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
9803 La Arena Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9803 La Arena Cir

9803 La Arena Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9803 La Arena Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
On Cul-De-Sac: Upgraded 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Story Home With Free Electricity, Kitchen With Updated Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Oven, Microwave, Cooktop, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting, Tile Flooring, Formal Dining, Tile Flooring, Formal Livingroom, New Carpet, Fireplace With Mantel, Recessed Lighting, Two Ceiling Fans, Two Entertainment Centers, Wine Refrigerator, Hall Bath With Tile Flooring, Dual Sinks, Master Bath With Tile Flooring, Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Box Shower, Sky Light, 1st Bedrooms With Ceiling Fan, Mirror Closet Door, New Carpet, 2nd Bedroom With Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fan, Recessed Lighting, 3rd Bedroom With Sliding Door To Back Patio, Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fan, Recessed Lighting, Master Bedroom With Walk In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Built-In Cabinets, Tile Flooring, Newly Painted Throughout, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Cabinets, Extra Storage, Water Softener (AS IS), Large Front And Back Yard Patios, With Built-In BBQ (AS IS), Fireplace (AS IS), Gazebo, Solar Panel System That Comes With Property, Near 405 Freeway, Park, School, Shops, Restaurants, And More.

Rental Terms

Rent: $3,895
Application Fee: $30
Security Deposit: $4,000
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9803 La Arena Cir have any available units?
9803 La Arena Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9803 La Arena Cir have?
Some of 9803 La Arena Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9803 La Arena Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9803 La Arena Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9803 La Arena Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9803 La Arena Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9803 La Arena Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9803 La Arena Cir offers parking.
Does 9803 La Arena Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9803 La Arena Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9803 La Arena Cir have a pool?
No, 9803 La Arena Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9803 La Arena Cir have accessible units?
No, 9803 La Arena Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9803 La Arena Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9803 La Arena Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with ParkingFountain Valley Apartments with Pools
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine