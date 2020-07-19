All apartments in Fountain Valley
9766 Shamrock Avenue

Location

9766 Shamrock Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Elegant Parkside Estates Single Family Home located in one of the best neighborhoods in beautiful City of Fountain Valley, this 4-bed 3-bath home features a 3-car garage and double door entry. Three upstairs with larger master bathroom, and one huge bonus room can be the 5th room. One bedroom and one full bath is conveniently located downstairs. Open floor with high ceiling, very bright with natural lights. Living room with fire place, a formal dining room, and a family room with wet bar next to large kitchen. The private backyard with swimming pool is a great place for entertainment and relax. Gorgeous neighborhood, peaceful community near award-winning schools, Little Saigon, Mile Square Park, shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to Huntington Beach and easy access to freeway 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9766 Shamrock Avenue have any available units?
9766 Shamrock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9766 Shamrock Avenue have?
Some of 9766 Shamrock Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9766 Shamrock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9766 Shamrock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9766 Shamrock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9766 Shamrock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9766 Shamrock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9766 Shamrock Avenue offers parking.
Does 9766 Shamrock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9766 Shamrock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9766 Shamrock Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9766 Shamrock Avenue has a pool.
Does 9766 Shamrock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9766 Shamrock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9766 Shamrock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9766 Shamrock Avenue has units with dishwashers.
