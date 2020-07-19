9766 Shamrock Avenue

Amenities

Elegant Parkside Estates Single Family Home located in one of the best neighborhoods in beautiful City of Fountain Valley, this 4-bed 3-bath home features a 3-car garage and double door entry. Three upstairs with larger master bathroom, and one huge bonus room can be the 5th room. One bedroom and one full bath is conveniently located downstairs. Open floor with high ceiling, very bright with natural lights. Living room with fire place, a formal dining room, and a family room with wet bar next to large kitchen. The private backyard with swimming pool is a great place for entertainment and relax. Gorgeous neighborhood, peaceful community near award-winning schools, Little Saigon, Mile Square Park, shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to Huntington Beach and easy access to freeway 405.