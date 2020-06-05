All apartments in Fountain Valley
9548 Nightingale Ave

9548 Nightingale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9548 Nightingale Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2-story house with pool - Property Id: 164615

Ready for move-in. Beautiful 2-story pool house with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in distinguished Fountain Valley high school district and large backyard with a pool. One bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom upstair, new stainless steel ceiling fan in each bedroom.
Great for entertainment. Must see to appreciate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164615p
Property Id 164615

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5197572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9548 Nightingale Ave have any available units?
9548 Nightingale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9548 Nightingale Ave have?
Some of 9548 Nightingale Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9548 Nightingale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9548 Nightingale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9548 Nightingale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9548 Nightingale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9548 Nightingale Ave offer parking?
No, 9548 Nightingale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9548 Nightingale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9548 Nightingale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9548 Nightingale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9548 Nightingale Ave has a pool.
Does 9548 Nightingale Ave have accessible units?
No, 9548 Nightingale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9548 Nightingale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9548 Nightingale Ave has units with dishwashers.
