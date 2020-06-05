All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:19 AM

9469 Thyme Avenue

9469 Thyme Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9469 Thyme Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the heart of Fountain Valley! Appx 3125 sqft of renovated beauty! Brand new flooring throughout, new interior paint throughout. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus huge permitted bonus room. Come right in! Through your privately gated front patio w extensive use of brick and wrought iron. Enter into soaring open beam ceiling and open space. Separate living and dining rooms. Large eat in kitchen with renovated cabinets and counter tops, main floor bedroom and bath. Lower level bathroom with new vanity, sink and shower enclosure. Beautiful brick fireplace in huge family room. Upper level with huge master bedroom with balcony and walk in cedar lined closet. Master bathroom with new vanity and sink. Large secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets. Huge bonus room off the rear of the home with open beamed design and ceiling fans. Oversized 2 car garage. Large grass back yard! This home has it all! Call Listing agent Jim for more information 949-310-4412 or jimz@regencyre.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9469 Thyme Avenue have any available units?
9469 Thyme Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9469 Thyme Avenue have?
Some of 9469 Thyme Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9469 Thyme Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9469 Thyme Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9469 Thyme Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9469 Thyme Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9469 Thyme Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9469 Thyme Avenue offers parking.
Does 9469 Thyme Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9469 Thyme Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9469 Thyme Avenue have a pool?
No, 9469 Thyme Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9469 Thyme Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9469 Thyme Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9469 Thyme Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9469 Thyme Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
