9469 Thyme Avenue

In the heart of Fountain Valley! Appx 3125 sqft of renovated beauty! Brand new flooring throughout, new interior paint throughout. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus huge permitted bonus room. Come right in! Through your privately gated front patio w extensive use of brick and wrought iron. Enter into soaring open beam ceiling and open space. Separate living and dining rooms. Large eat in kitchen with renovated cabinets and counter tops, main floor bedroom and bath. Lower level bathroom with new vanity, sink and shower enclosure. Beautiful brick fireplace in huge family room. Upper level with huge master bedroom with balcony and walk in cedar lined closet. Master bathroom with new vanity and sink. Large secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets. Huge bonus room off the rear of the home with open beamed design and ceiling fans. Oversized 2 car garage. Large grass back yard! This home has it all! Call Listing agent Jim for more information 949-310-4412 or jimz@regencyre.com