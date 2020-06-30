9463 El Valle Avenue

Amenities

Charming two story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with many fresh upgrades including central AC, new paint, carpet, wood flooring, recessed lighting, fixtures and wood cabinetry. Spacious backyard with lemon trees is the perfect retreat to enjoy and entertain guests. 3 ground floor bedrooms. Master looks out to a soothing Jacuzzi with water feature. Large upper bedroom with private bath. 2 car attached garage. This gem is located in an award winning school district, centrally located close to great schools, shopping centers and freeways.