All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 9463 El Valle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
9463 El Valle Avenue
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:26 PM

9463 El Valle Avenue

9463 El Valle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9463 El Valle Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming two story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with many fresh upgrades including central AC, new paint, carpet, wood flooring, recessed lighting, fixtures and wood cabinetry. Spacious backyard with lemon trees is the perfect retreat to enjoy and entertain guests. 3 ground floor bedrooms. Master looks out to a soothing Jacuzzi with water feature. Large upper bedroom with private bath. 2 car attached garage. This gem is located in an award winning school district, centrally located close to great schools, shopping centers and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9463 El Valle Avenue have any available units?
9463 El Valle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9463 El Valle Avenue have?
Some of 9463 El Valle Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9463 El Valle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9463 El Valle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9463 El Valle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9463 El Valle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9463 El Valle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9463 El Valle Avenue offers parking.
Does 9463 El Valle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9463 El Valle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9463 El Valle Avenue have a pool?
No, 9463 El Valle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9463 El Valle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9463 El Valle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9463 El Valle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9463 El Valle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine