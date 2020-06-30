All apartments in Fountain Valley
9301 Shrike Avenue

9301 Shrike Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9301 Shrike Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3bed/2bath single story home with sparkling pool, located on a corner lot. Kitchen w/ island, light and bright dining area with large windows overlooking the back yard. Entryway opening to spacious living room with fireplace and large windows. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combos. Kitchen/dining area has slider to gated side yard area with additional patio space for a second entertaining area. Master bedroom has french doors opening to back yard. The home has tile flooring and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry hook ups in garage. Please contact Listing Agent Christine Lane-RE/MAX Fine Homes for showings and information at 714-330-0002.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 Shrike Avenue have any available units?
9301 Shrike Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9301 Shrike Avenue have?
Some of 9301 Shrike Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 Shrike Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9301 Shrike Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 Shrike Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9301 Shrike Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9301 Shrike Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9301 Shrike Avenue offers parking.
Does 9301 Shrike Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 Shrike Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 Shrike Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9301 Shrike Avenue has a pool.
Does 9301 Shrike Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9301 Shrike Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 Shrike Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 Shrike Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

