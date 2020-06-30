9301 Shrike Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

3bed/2bath single story home with sparkling pool, located on a corner lot. Kitchen w/ island, light and bright dining area with large windows overlooking the back yard. Entryway opening to spacious living room with fireplace and large windows. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combos. Kitchen/dining area has slider to gated side yard area with additional patio space for a second entertaining area. Master bedroom has french doors opening to back yard. The home has tile flooring and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry hook ups in garage. Please contact Listing Agent Christine Lane-RE/MAX Fine Homes for showings and information at 714-330-0002.