Super nice Single Family Detached home in Fountain Valley on a large lot. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with an expanded formal living room with a fireplace, dining room, Master Suite with a private bath. 2 car garage with a pull through door, washer dryer hook up. Everything is fresh and ready to move in. Tenant must have renters insurance. Dogs? Maybe, depending upon breed.