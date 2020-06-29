8956 Thames River Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Spacious Home in Fountain Valley in Greenbrook - Located in the highly sought after community of Greenbrook is a recently updated home with a kitchen of handsome cabinetry, granite counters, built in dinner table, and stainless steel appliances. It has hand scraped hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms, vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, vinyl dual pane sliders, and air conditioning. There are two bedrooms downstairs, plus a den/office, and two bedrooms upstairs providing plenty of space and privacy. The master bedroom has a cozy fireplace and features it's own patio area. Located in Greenbrook with award winning Courreges Elementary School. The community has a club house for entertaining with a pool to relax or swim laps in. There are beautiful open grassy areas to take a stroll, play, or have a picnic. Available now!



(RLNE5427891)