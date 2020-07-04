All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 8955 Cardinal Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
8955 Cardinal Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8955 Cardinal Ave

8955 Cardinal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8955 Cardinal Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms pool house - Property Id: 172652

Ready for move-in before holidays! Beautiful 2-story, corner lot with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and enclosed patio room. It is located in a great neighborhood of Stardust tract of Fountain Valley. Completely remodeled throughout from exterior to interior including swimming pool (new heater, tiles, plastering, handrails, skimmer), new decorative iron balcony handrails and side gates, new solid wood kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz countertop, new stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, sink, faucets, hood, stove, refrigerator with ice maker), central air conditioning and heating, new electrical lighting (recess, chandelier, outdoor lighting, ceiling fan), solid hardwood flooring throughout, new interior painting and exterior stucco, and new landscaping with automatic timer. Must see to appreciate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172652
Property Id 172652

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5378672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8955 Cardinal Ave have any available units?
8955 Cardinal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 8955 Cardinal Ave have?
Some of 8955 Cardinal Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8955 Cardinal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8955 Cardinal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8955 Cardinal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8955 Cardinal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 8955 Cardinal Ave offer parking?
No, 8955 Cardinal Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8955 Cardinal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8955 Cardinal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8955 Cardinal Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8955 Cardinal Ave has a pool.
Does 8955 Cardinal Ave have accessible units?
No, 8955 Cardinal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8955 Cardinal Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8955 Cardinal Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine