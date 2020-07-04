8955 Cardinal Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms pool house - Property Id: 172652



Ready for move-in before holidays! Beautiful 2-story, corner lot with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and enclosed patio room. It is located in a great neighborhood of Stardust tract of Fountain Valley. Completely remodeled throughout from exterior to interior including swimming pool (new heater, tiles, plastering, handrails, skimmer), new decorative iron balcony handrails and side gates, new solid wood kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz countertop, new stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, sink, faucets, hood, stove, refrigerator with ice maker), central air conditioning and heating, new electrical lighting (recess, chandelier, outdoor lighting, ceiling fan), solid hardwood flooring throughout, new interior painting and exterior stucco, and new landscaping with automatic timer. Must see to appreciate!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172652

Property Id 172652



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5378672)