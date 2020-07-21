8938 Yuba River Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

HURRY to this SINGLE STORY INTERIOR TRACT upgraded turnkey detached single family residence with a pool, yard, and in HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And the owner will even consider pets on case by case basis). 4 Bedrooms where the master suite has direct access to the rear yard and pool. Just completely repainted inside, property tented, and professionally cleaned. This was owners own residence not a rental before, may top quality features like travertine floors and updated cabinetry. Courreges Elemementary, Fulton Middle School and Fountain Valley High School zone.