8938 Yuba River Avenue

Amenities
HURRY to this SINGLE STORY INTERIOR TRACT upgraded turnkey detached single family residence with a pool, yard, and in HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And the owner will even consider pets on case by case basis). 4 Bedrooms where the master suite has direct access to the rear yard and pool. Just completely repainted inside, property tented, and professionally cleaned. This was owners own residence not a rental before, may top quality features like travertine floors and updated cabinetry. Courreges Elemementary, Fulton Middle School and Fountain Valley High School zone.