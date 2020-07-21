All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 8938 Yuba River Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
8938 Yuba River Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:34 PM

8938 Yuba River Avenue

8938 Yuba River Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8938 Yuba River Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
HURRY to this SINGLE STORY INTERIOR TRACT upgraded turnkey detached single family residence with a pool, yard, and in HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And the owner will even consider pets on case by case basis). 4 Bedrooms where the master suite has direct access to the rear yard and pool. Just completely repainted inside, property tented, and professionally cleaned. This was owners own residence not a rental before, may top quality features like travertine floors and updated cabinetry. Courreges Elemementary, Fulton Middle School and Fountain Valley High School zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8938 Yuba River Avenue have any available units?
8938 Yuba River Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 8938 Yuba River Avenue have?
Some of 8938 Yuba River Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8938 Yuba River Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8938 Yuba River Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8938 Yuba River Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8938 Yuba River Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8938 Yuba River Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8938 Yuba River Avenue offers parking.
Does 8938 Yuba River Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8938 Yuba River Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8938 Yuba River Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8938 Yuba River Avenue has a pool.
Does 8938 Yuba River Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8938 Yuba River Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8938 Yuba River Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8938 Yuba River Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFountain Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Valley Apartments with ParkingFountain Valley Apartments with Pools
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine