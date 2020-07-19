4037 Peters Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony carport bbq/grill internet access furnished

Beautiful luxury, executive, single family homes (1250sf). Each 2 bd/2.5 bath. Single family homes also have a den with sofa bed. Fully furnished with distinctive decorator touches. 40" Toshiba flat screen TV in the living room, plus 3 more in home. Wifi, phone system, printer/fax and cable TV is already connected. Two story with French doors to balcony with view. Private back yards with BBQ. Carport parking. Completely landscaped and cared for weekly by gardening and maintenance crew. This special East Bay home is perfect for your stay in the San Francisco Bay Area. Easy transport to Silicon Valley, San Francisco and the Wine Country. Near UC Berkeley, Oakland International Airport, Livermore Labs and Hacienda Business Park. Also near the headquarters of Apple, Cisco, Oracle, Sybase, AT&T, Chevron, Safeway and Kaiser Permanente. Stoneridge Shopping Center, a major regional mall is within minutes. All the amenities of a personal home and the convenience of relaxing in an atmosphere tailored exactly right for executives. Only one block from Main Street in the heart of delightful, historic, downtown Pleasanton, where restaurants, and entertainment are within walking distance. Nearby are recreation; golf, lakes, bike and running trails, tons of wonderful amenities.