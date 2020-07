Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated playground basketball court

Great 5 bedroom home with SOLAR POWER included. One bedroom downstairs with full bathroom. Large open floor-plan with upgraded kitchen counter-tops, upgraded bathrooms and wood laminate flooring. Home is equipped with energy efficient vinyl windows and doors. great backyard and is located across from the park with playground and basketball courts down the street. great school district!