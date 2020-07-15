18259 Trower Court

Amenities

Looking to live in a beautiful home that is centrally located walking distance to shopping centers, grocery stores, hospital and freeways? Then this is the home for you. Completely remodeled townhouse-style home in pristine condition with great amenities. The home has a large, tranquil, private enclosed yard/patio. Central AC & heating plus ceiling fans in each rooms, 2-car direct access garage with gorgeous epoxy floors. HOA offers a beautiful and very well maintained pool and spa. The unique floorplan is perfect for professionals and/or families, as it offers large bedrooms, 2 of them with private bathrooms PLUS a huge loft area that would be great for office/study/quiet reading space, as well as a cozy main floor bedroom (currently configured with built-ins as an office/den) that has a sliding door leading to the private, enclosed yard/patio. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to lease such a beautiful home in great location! NO PETS AND NO SMOKING PLEASE. HOA covers basic cable and internet. Washer, dryer and fridge can all be included.