18259 Trower Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

18259 Trower Court

18259 Trower Court · No Longer Available
Location

18259 Trower Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Looking to live in a beautiful home that is centrally located walking distance to shopping centers, grocery stores, hospital and freeways? Then this is the home for you. Completely remodeled townhouse-style home in pristine condition with great amenities. The home has a large, tranquil, private enclosed yard/patio. Central AC & heating plus ceiling fans in each rooms, 2-car direct access garage with gorgeous epoxy floors. HOA offers a beautiful and very well maintained pool and spa. The unique floorplan is perfect for professionals and/or families, as it offers large bedrooms, 2 of them with private bathrooms PLUS a huge loft area that would be great for office/study/quiet reading space, as well as a cozy main floor bedroom (currently configured with built-ins as an office/den) that has a sliding door leading to the private, enclosed yard/patio. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to lease such a beautiful home in great location! NO PETS AND NO SMOKING PLEASE. HOA covers basic cable and internet. Washer, dryer and fridge can all be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18259 Trower Court have any available units?
18259 Trower Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18259 Trower Court have?
Some of 18259 Trower Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18259 Trower Court currently offering any rent specials?
18259 Trower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18259 Trower Court pet-friendly?
No, 18259 Trower Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18259 Trower Court offer parking?
Yes, 18259 Trower Court offers parking.
Does 18259 Trower Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18259 Trower Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18259 Trower Court have a pool?
Yes, 18259 Trower Court has a pool.
Does 18259 Trower Court have accessible units?
No, 18259 Trower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18259 Trower Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18259 Trower Court has units with dishwashers.
