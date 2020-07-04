18186 Bryce Court

Amenities

This remodeled Tiburon South Monterrey model is a great lease opportunity. Located on one of the prime greenbelts in the complex, this home has been updated with on trend paint, waterproof laminate plank flooring, and updated lighting features. Enter the east facing door to a wrap around floor plan for optimum flow. The kitchen appliances, including the dishwasher, stove, and microwave, are new. The family room opens to a spacious patio area that leads to the 2-car garage with laundry hookups. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs, including a huge master suite includes a wall of closets and a vanity area that has a separate sink outside the 3/4 bathroom. The home boasts central A/C, new dual pane windows, scraped ceilings, and recessed lighting in the living areas. Tiburon offers its residents 5 pool areas, 2 clubhouses, and 2 tot lots set in park like community with large lawns, greenbelts and mature trees. This home is near hospitals, restaurants, shopping, golf courses, the recreational facilities at Mile Square Park, and about 5 miles to the beach. All this and award winning Fountain Valley School District. Welcome home. Call Miriam Horn at 714-319-3477.