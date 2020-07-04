All apartments in Fountain Valley
Location

18186 Bryce Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This remodeled Tiburon South Monterrey model is a great lease opportunity. Located on one of the prime greenbelts in the complex, this home has been updated with on trend paint, waterproof laminate plank flooring, and updated lighting features. Enter the east facing door to a wrap around floor plan for optimum flow. The kitchen appliances, including the dishwasher, stove, and microwave, are new. The family room opens to a spacious patio area that leads to the 2-car garage with laundry hookups. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs, including a huge master suite includes a wall of closets and a vanity area that has a separate sink outside the 3/4 bathroom. The home boasts central A/C, new dual pane windows, scraped ceilings, and recessed lighting in the living areas. Tiburon offers its residents 5 pool areas, 2 clubhouses, and 2 tot lots set in park like community with large lawns, greenbelts and mature trees. This home is near hospitals, restaurants, shopping, golf courses, the recreational facilities at Mile Square Park, and about 5 miles to the beach. All this and award winning Fountain Valley School District. Welcome home. Call Miriam Horn at 714-319-3477.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18186 Bryce Court have any available units?
18186 Bryce Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18186 Bryce Court have?
Some of 18186 Bryce Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18186 Bryce Court currently offering any rent specials?
18186 Bryce Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18186 Bryce Court pet-friendly?
No, 18186 Bryce Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18186 Bryce Court offer parking?
Yes, 18186 Bryce Court offers parking.
Does 18186 Bryce Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18186 Bryce Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18186 Bryce Court have a pool?
Yes, 18186 Bryce Court has a pool.
Does 18186 Bryce Court have accessible units?
No, 18186 Bryce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18186 Bryce Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18186 Bryce Court has units with dishwashers.

