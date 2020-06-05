17905 Los Tiempos Street

Amenities

Call L/A Susan Mercer, Seven Gables Real Estate 714-549-7873 for questions or showings. (lic. 01314445) Beautiful 3B/3B with Den (could be used as 4th bedroom) single story Fountain Valley home in very desirable neighborhood. 2,000 sq. ft. home on large corner lot. FV schools and close to shopping with easy access to 405 freeway. The entire exterior has been repainted. Numerous upgrades include laminate floors, contemporary entry tile, neutral new carpet in bedrooms and new dual-pane sliders off living room & dining room, as well as kitchen. Other updates have been done in recent years such as kitchen cabinets, appliances, flooring, custom plantation shutters on windows and doors, and designer paint colors. Living room has fireplace and is wired for easy TV hookup. Large master suite with master bath & walk-in closet. The "den" is an additional converted bedroom that can be used as an office, den or playroom. Living & Dining sliders open to a large patio & back yard. Front Master slider door also leads to the enclosed/private front courtyard. Home has an inside laundry. Front and back yards are maintained by owner-paid gardener service. Must see! Landlord is looking for tenants that are non-smokers. Landlord prefers no pets, but may consider.