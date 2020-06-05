All apartments in Fountain Valley
17905 Los Tiempos Street

17905 Los Tiempos Street
Location

17905 Los Tiempos Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Call L/A Susan Mercer, Seven Gables Real Estate 714-549-7873 for questions or showings. (lic. 01314445) Beautiful 3B/3B with Den (could be used as 4th bedroom) single story Fountain Valley home in very desirable neighborhood. 2,000 sq. ft. home on large corner lot. FV schools and close to shopping with easy access to 405 freeway. The entire exterior has been repainted. Numerous upgrades include laminate floors, contemporary entry tile, neutral new carpet in bedrooms and new dual-pane sliders off living room & dining room, as well as kitchen. Other updates have been done in recent years such as kitchen cabinets, appliances, flooring, custom plantation shutters on windows and doors, and designer paint colors. Living room has fireplace and is wired for easy TV hookup. Large master suite with master bath & walk-in closet. The "den" is an additional converted bedroom that can be used as an office, den or playroom. Living & Dining sliders open to a large patio & back yard. Front Master slider door also leads to the enclosed/private front courtyard. Home has an inside laundry. Front and back yards are maintained by owner-paid gardener service. Must see! Landlord is looking for tenants that are non-smokers. Landlord prefers no pets, but may consider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17905 Los Tiempos Street have any available units?
17905 Los Tiempos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17905 Los Tiempos Street have?
Some of 17905 Los Tiempos Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17905 Los Tiempos Street currently offering any rent specials?
17905 Los Tiempos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17905 Los Tiempos Street pet-friendly?
No, 17905 Los Tiempos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17905 Los Tiempos Street offer parking?
No, 17905 Los Tiempos Street does not offer parking.
Does 17905 Los Tiempos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17905 Los Tiempos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17905 Los Tiempos Street have a pool?
No, 17905 Los Tiempos Street does not have a pool.
Does 17905 Los Tiempos Street have accessible units?
No, 17905 Los Tiempos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17905 Los Tiempos Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17905 Los Tiempos Street has units with dishwashers.
