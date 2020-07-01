17665 San Marino Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

2 ROOMS FOR SHARE (NOT THE ENTIRE HOUSE): 2 bedrooms, each has its own full bath and separate entry. Bigger bedroom with its own full bath (350 SqFt) and private entry is $1,100/month. Smaller bedroom with its own full bath (220 SqFt) and private entry is $900/month. Two rooms can be connected or divided depending on needs.



The house has 3 bedrooms, but only 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths are for share.

Owner pays for electricity, water and garbage. Tenants use cooking area in the back patio. Share laundry area in garage. Tenants can start internet service on their own or share with owner. There are 2 parking spaces on driveway and plenty on the street.



This is a well-kept home in a quiet Fountain Valley neighborhood with walking distance to Mile Square Park, easy access to freeway, beach, and other amenities.



Serious inquiry only. Owner is looking for 1 year term tenants. Will check credit and verify employment and income. No pets. No parties.

TO MOVE IN: First month rent plus deposit equal to monthly rent amount.