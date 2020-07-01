All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 17665 San Marino Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
17665 San Marino Circle
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:51 PM

17665 San Marino Circle

17665 San Marino Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17665 San Marino Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2 ROOMS FOR SHARE (NOT THE ENTIRE HOUSE): 2 bedrooms, each has its own full bath and separate entry. Bigger bedroom with its own full bath (350 SqFt) and private entry is $1,100/month. Smaller bedroom with its own full bath (220 SqFt) and private entry is $900/month. Two rooms can be connected or divided depending on needs.

The house has 3 bedrooms, but only 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths are for share.
Owner pays for electricity, water and garbage. Tenants use cooking area in the back patio. Share laundry area in garage. Tenants can start internet service on their own or share with owner. There are 2 parking spaces on driveway and plenty on the street.

This is a well-kept home in a quiet Fountain Valley neighborhood with walking distance to Mile Square Park, easy access to freeway, beach, and other amenities.

Serious inquiry only. Owner is looking for 1 year term tenants. Will check credit and verify employment and income. No pets. No parties.
TO MOVE IN: First month rent plus deposit equal to monthly rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17665 San Marino Circle have any available units?
17665 San Marino Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
Is 17665 San Marino Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17665 San Marino Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17665 San Marino Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17665 San Marino Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17665 San Marino Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17665 San Marino Circle offers parking.
Does 17665 San Marino Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17665 San Marino Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17665 San Marino Circle have a pool?
No, 17665 San Marino Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17665 San Marino Circle have accessible units?
No, 17665 San Marino Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17665 San Marino Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 17665 San Marino Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17665 San Marino Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 17665 San Marino Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine